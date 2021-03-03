OHA reports 27 new COVID deaths as vaccine totals surpass 1 million

There are 27 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,252, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 276 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 156,287.

Note: A large volume of backlogged electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) was received yesterday. As a result, today’s test counts are higher than anticipated. Test results were from Jan. 1 to March 1. Approximately 99% of these test results were negative results and today’s percent positivity is lower than anticipated.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (24), Deschutes (10), Douglas (22), Grant (2), Harney (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (5), Josephine (5), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Linn (4), Malheur (2), Marion (28), Multnomah (26), Polk (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (7), Union (10), Washington (25) and Yamhill (2).

Deschutes County has reported 5,975 cases and 61 deaths. There are currently 1,536 active cases in the county – that’s one in 128 residents; 4,378 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 776 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,966 cases and 28 deaths.

Oregon hits milestone: 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

Today, OHA recorded more than 1 million vaccines administered to Oregonians. There were 22,346 doses recorded yesterday, bringing the total number of doses administered in the state to 1,019,767. The first dose was administered on Dec. 14, less than three months ago.

Deschutes County: 36,138

Crook County: 3,165

Jefferson County: 3,933

Approximately, one in five Oregonians who likely are eligible have received at least one dose. The vaccine has been delivered to every Oregon county, long-term care and residential care facilities, adult foster homes, group homes for those with disabilities, hospitals, mass vaccination events, mobile events, clinics, Tribal health centers, group homes, congregate care settings, pharmacies, outpatient clinics, federally qualified health centers and other locations throughout the state.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,019,767 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,310,175 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

“This could not happen without the partnerships that have been strengthened and developed to move Oregon closer to community immunity, and the thousands of providers, volunteers, nurses and countless other Oregonians who made this happen,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Every day we are delivering more than 22,000 doses of vaccine that will bring us to the end of this difficult journey for so many.

“Our ability to meet our timelines for opening up scheduling opportunities to additional groups will still require an adequate and consistent supply of doses from the federal government, a large number of Oregonians who are able and willing to get vaccinated and the ability of our vaccination sites to immunize all eligible persons.”

As Oregon continues the vaccine rollout, OHA encourages all Oregonians to keep taking the protective measures to help keep themselves, families, coworkers, loved ones, friends and communities safe and healthy. We continue to recommend that all Oregonians:

Maintain 6 feet of physical distance;

Wear a face covering when outside the house;

Practice good hand hygiene;

Avoid any gatherings with non-household members;

If you start to have symptoms — even mild ones — consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and to determine whether to get tested;

And finally, if you get a call from a local public health authority, answer it, and take their advice on how to protect yourself and those around you.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 14 COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 140, which is nine fewer than yesterday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Weekly COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths rise

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows increases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week.

OHA reported 2,652 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 28 — a 17% increase from the previous week.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations also rose to 164, up from 159 the previous week.

Reported COVID-19 related deaths also increased to 57, up from 17 last week. That represents the lowest total since mid-November.

There were 120,678 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Feb. 21 through Feb. 27, a sharp increase from the previous week. The previous week’s total was most likely affected by the inclement winter weather event that took place throughout the region.

Roughly 117,000 tests were administered on a weekly basis earlier this year. The percentage of positive tests was 3.7%.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 40% of COVID-19 associated hospitalizations and 77% of COVID-19 associated deaths.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 56 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.