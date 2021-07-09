OHA reports 265 new COVID cases, Crook Co. man among 2 new deaths

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,792, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 265 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 210,229.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (7), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (17), Grant (3), Harney (3), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (2), Lane (11), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (31), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (16), Union (5), Wasco (5), Washington (20) and Yamhill (8).

Oregon’s 2,791st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 8 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,792nd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on July 7 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 6,920 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,280 doses were administered on July 8 and 3,640 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 8.

The seven-day running average is now 5,335 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,568,978 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,753,885 first and second doses of Moderna and 172,716 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,423,996 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,222,166 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.

OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,968,245 doses of Pfizer, 2,258,400 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had six COVID-19 patients, with one on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 99, which is one fewer than yesterday and the lowest number OHA has reported since Sept. 14, 2020. There are 26 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.