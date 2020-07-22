264 new COVID cases statewide; local cases continue to climb

The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 264 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases bringing the statewide total to 15,393.

Two new deaths bring that total to 271.

Deschutes County reported eight new cases bringing its total to 387; 244 of those patients have recovered.

More than 337,000 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease including more than 18,000 in Central Oregon.

St. Charles on Wednesday morning reported 14 COVID patients; five were in ICU and three were on ventilators.

The last time St. Charles had that many COVID patients was on April 5th.

Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County Health Services Director, told the county commission Wednesday that six of the county‘s current COVID-19 patients are residents of Deschutes County.

One of the patients is from Crook County and six are from Jefferson County.

Crook County remained at 30 cases and Jefferson County’s jumped six to 219.

OHA Releases Weekly Report

OHA released its Weekly Report Wednesday, noting that the recent COVID-19 resurgence continued during the week from July 13 – 19. Over that week, there were 2,409 new cases of COVID-19, a 26 percent increase from the previous week.

The percentage of tests positive increased again to 6.6% from 6.2%.

Meanwhile, large outbreaks have contributed a diminishing proportion of recent cases, and sporadic cases (cases not traced to another case) have increased, consistent with diffuse community spread.