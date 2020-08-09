OHA reports 263 new COVID cases; Deschutes Co. total surpasses 600

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 356, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

The OHA reported 263 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 21,272.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (15), Columbia (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (4), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (15), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (66), Polk (1), Umatilla (40), Wasco (3), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).

Deschutes County’s eight new cases bring its total to 604. Jefferson County has now reported 360 cases; 47 cases in Crook County.

In Deschutes County, 380 patients have recovered as of Friday, the latest data available.