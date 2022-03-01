OHA reports 26 new COVID deaths, 741 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 26 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,648, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 741 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 694,649.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19-related cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (12), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (5), Columbia (22), Coos (11), Crook (7), Curry (9), Deschutes (51), Douglas (35), Gilliam (1), Grant (6), Harney (8), Hood River (6), Jackson (50), Jefferson (10), Josephine (23), Klamath (13), Lake (10), Lane (62), Lincoln (10), Linn (27), Malheur (10), Marion (57), Morrow (2), Multnomah (108), Polk (13), Umatilla (16), Union (8), Wasco (10), Washington (73) and Yamhill (8).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported 34 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Of those 34 patients, 17 are fully vaccinated.

One ICU patient is fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 460, which is 19 fewer than yesterday. There are 74 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than yesterday.

There are 106 available adult ICU beds out of 655 total (16% availability) and 383 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,280 (9% availability).

3/1/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 106 (16%) 51 (15%) 6 (6%) 18 (20%) 11 (19%) 1 (10%) 15 (38%) 4 (15%) Adult non-ICU beds available 383 (9%) 101 (5%) 29 (4%) 98 (16%) 49 (11%) 11 (22%) 57 (16%) 38 (31%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 6,098 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 28. Of that total, 390 were initial doses, 508 were second doses and 1,372 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,637 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 28.

The seven-day running average is now 3,751 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,147,340 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 234,526 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,714,002 doses of Moderna and 268,643 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,159,556 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,865,150 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.