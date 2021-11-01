OHA reports 2,569 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,377, Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,569 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 367,610.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (48), Clackamas (235), Clatsop (8), Columbia (29), Coos (33), Crook (25), Curry (1), Deschutes (262), Douglas (68), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (146), Jefferson (36), Josephine (74), Klamath (51), Lake (2), Lane (195), Lincoln (23), Linn (151), Malheur (8), Marion (290), Morrow (9), Multnomah (420), Polk (40), Sherman (1), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (23), Union (22), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (270) and Yamhill (47).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles Hospital said Monday they have 66 COVID-19 patients, with six in the ICU and three on ventilators.

None of the six patients in the ICU are fully vaccinated and three of them are under the age of 60.

Of the 66 total patients, 48 have not been fully vaccinated.

Of those not fully vaccinated, there are 22 patients under 60 years old, and 26 over 60 years old.

There are 18 inpatients fully vaccinated, with 14 of them over age 60 and four under age 60.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 540, which is 11 more than yesterday. There are 114 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday.

There are 65 available adult ICU beds out of 690 total (9% availability) and 355 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,101 (9% availability).

11/1/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 65 (9%) 25 (7%) 8 (9%) 13 (14%) 1 (2%) 0 (0%) 11 (20%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 355 (9%) 82 (4%) 17 (3%) 93 (16%) 28 (7%) 7 (16%) 76 (18%) 52 (44%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 10,364 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 31. Of this total, 2,759 were administered on Oct. 31: 398 were initial doses; 218 were second doses and 2,129 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,605 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 31.

The seven-day running average is now 15,236 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,305,040 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,012,076 doses of Moderna and 228,725 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,820,379 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,615,092 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and deaths

Oregon reports 1,240 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 29, 771 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 30, and 558 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 31.

Oregon’s 4,373rd COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Oct.19 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,374th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,375th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 29 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,376th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 28 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,377th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 25 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Correction: Oregon’s 4,371st COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 27 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.