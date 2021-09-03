OHA reports 2,449 new COVID cases, 27 deaths statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 27 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,248, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 2,449 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 281,513.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (18), Clackamas (180), Clatsop (27), Columbia (43), Coos (43), Crook (26), Curry (11), Deschutes (149), Douglas (146), Grant (9), Harney (13), Hood River (8), Jackson (202), Jefferson (22), Josephine (119), Klamath (38), Lane (175), Lincoln (51), Linn (131), Malheur (16), Marion (247), Morrow (14), Multnomah (248), Polk (28), Sherman (3), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (84), Union (22), Wallowa (3), Wasco (22), Washington (238) and Yamhill (65).

Weekly Breakthrough Case Report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, found that 84.1% of the 16,265 reported COVID-19 cases between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28 occurred in people who were unvaccinated. There were 2,592 breakthrough cases, accounting for 15.9% of the week’s cases.

The median age of the breakthrough cases during this period was 49. Fifty-one breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 58 breakthrough cases in people aged 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 13,166 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The median age of all cases was 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently approximately five times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.9% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died. The median age of the people who died was 81.

The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 2.4 million Oregonians who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

Pediatric weekly dashboard update

Today, OHA published its newest dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon.

This dashboard replaces the previous report and will be published weekly on Thursdays with the most recent full week’s data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 84 COVID patients; 11 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.

In Region 7, which includes Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties additional ICU beds are only becoming available because hospitals – including St. Charles – are starting to double up more rooms.

Currently, there are five ICU beds available in the eight-county region.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,131, which is 47 fewer than yesterday. There are 308 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 50 fewer than yesterday.

There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (9% availability) and 376 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,315 (9% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 11,496 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 1. Of this total, 5,113 were administered on Sept. 1: 2,733 were initial doses and 1,651 were second doses. The remaining 5,113 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 1.

The seven-day running average is now 8,795 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,827,487 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,851,033 first and second doses of Moderna and 200,749 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,641,129 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,411,810 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.