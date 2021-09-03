OHA reports 24 new COVID deaths, 2,379 cases; modeling shows slight slowing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,272, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 2,379 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 283,873.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (21), Clackamas (105), Clatsop (6), Columbia (27), Coos (39), Crook (16), Curry (20), Deschutes (157), Douglas (151), Grant (8), Harney (8), Hood River (2), Jackson (195), Jefferson (15), Josephine (103), Klamath (61), Lake (2), Lane (205), Lincoln (37), Linn (154), Malheur (27), Marion (249), Morrow (11), Multnomah (285), Polk (41), Sherman (1), Tillamook (31), Umatilla (72), Union (15), Wallowa (23), Wasco (23), Washington (211) and Yamhill (46).

In Deschutes County, 1 in 46 residents currently has COVID-19.

Details on today’s deaths will be released later.

Newest COVID-19 modeling report projects slight slowing in daily cases and hospitalizations

Today, OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast.

According to the report, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at 1.17 on Aug. 18, projecting a slight decline in the estimated growth of new cases from last week’s modeling scenario.

At that level of transmission, the report estimates 970 cases per 100,000 people, or 2,900 daily cases and 160 hospitalizations for the two-week period ending between Sept. 8 and Sept. 21.

The modeling report also predicted a scenario based on a projected increase in facemask use among Oregonians between Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.

If the trend of Oregonians complying with the protective measure were to increase from 65% to 80% among the susceptible population, the growth of new daily cases would be somewhat slower — at an estimated 870 per 100,000 people.

That translates to 2,600 new cases and 140 hospitalizations by Sept. 21.

Vaccinations remain the most effective tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians are also encouraged to wear masks when in indoor public spaces and when outdoors among crowds and to reconsider their activities in the coming weeks as COVID-19 cases hover at or near the highest levels seen during the pandemic in Oregon.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported Friday it had 80 COVID patients; 10 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

More than 31% of the current patients are under 60-years-old.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,172, which is 41 more than yesterday. There are 309 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

There are 49 available adult ICU beds out of 683 total (7% availability) and 309 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,289 (7% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 10,701 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 2.

Of this total, 5,716 were administered on Sept. 2: 2,698 were initial doses and 1,593 were second doses. The remaining 4,985 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 2.

The seven-day running average is now 8,893 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,834,503 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,853,921 first and second doses of Moderna and 201,526 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,646,977 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,416,233 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.