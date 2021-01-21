OHA reports 24 more lives claimed due to COVID

COVID-19 has claimed 24 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,832, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

Death details are being reviewed and will be posted at a later time.

The OHA reported 704 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 135,142.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (21), Clackamas (36), Clatsop (6), Coos (12), Crook (7), Deschutes (38), Douglas (17), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (38), Jefferson (7), Josephine (15), Klamath (16), Lake (4), Lane (53), Lincoln (4), Linn (26), Malheur (29), Marion (83), Morrow (4), Multnomah (99), Polk (22), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (53), Union (7), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (60) and Yamhill (26).

Deschutes County has reported 5,073 total COVID cases and 39 deaths. The county currently has 2,788 active cases – that’s one in 70 residents; 2,059 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 629 cases and 11 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,712 cases and 25 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported it had 26 COVID patients Wednesday; five are in the ICU, four of whom are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 336, which is eight more than yesterday. There are 90 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 13,694 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,570 vaccine doses were administered on Jan. 19 and 5,124 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 19.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

St. Charles reported Wednesday it had administered 7,766 vaccinations.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 238,760 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 436,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.