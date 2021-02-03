OHA reports 23 COVID deaths, 619 new cases statewide

There are 23 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,981, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 619 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 143,978.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (8), Columbia (2), Coos (10), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (18), Douglas (15), Harney (3), Hood River (7), Jackson (54), Jefferson (5), Josephine (23), Klamath (18), Lake (3), Lane (32), Lincoln (5), Linn (10), Malheur (5), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (135), Polk (21), Sherman (3), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (64) and Yamhill (10).

Crook County has reported 695 cases and 15 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,782 cases and 25 deaths.

Deschutes County has reported 5,450 cases and 45 deaths.

As of Monday – the latest data available – Deschutes County reported 2,512 active cases (one in 78 residents); 2,877 patients have recovered.

And according to OHA data released on Tuesday, four Deschutes County residents died from COVID complications between Jan. 27-Feb. 1

The deaths include four women, ages 90, 82, 79, and 68.A ll had underlying conditions.

Updated weekly numbers from Deschutes County show a two-week dip in cases beginning in mid-January.

In fact, weekly case counts are the lowest since mid-November.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported 12 COVID patients, the fewest since…

Two of the patients are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Local updated vaccination numbers are not yet available.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 15,967 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,712 doses were administered on Feb. 1 and 5,255 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 1.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.

OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 454,246 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 696,100 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 262, which is nine fewer than yesterday. There are 61 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.