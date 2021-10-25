OHA reports 2,293 new COVID cases since Friday; 231 in Deschutes Co.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There were 12 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Oregon over the weekend, raising the state’s death toll to 4,295, Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 2,293 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 359,733.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (53), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (8), Columbia (34), Coos (42), Crook (21), Curry (7), Deschutes (231), Douglas (79), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (5), Hood River (19), Jackson (108), Jefferson (38), Josephine (46), Klamath (61), Lake (9), Lane (203), Lincoln (43), Linn (150), Malheur (16), Marion (187), Morrow (7), Multnomah (329), Polk (31), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (32), Union (17), Wasco (24), Wallowa (7), Washington (223) and Yamhill (40).

Oregon reports 961 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, 509 cases on Saturday, and 823 cases on Sunday.

New quarterly report update sheds light on inequities experienced by racial and ethnic groups

OHA is publishing a new quarterly report on age-adjusted rate ratios of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by race and ethnicity over time. Age adjustment is a method used to quantify inequities among different racial and ethnic groups. When adjusted for age, people from Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian, Latinx, Black and American Indian/Alaska Native communities have experienced disproportionate rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and death. These inequities were acutely pronounced earlier in the pandemic and have decreased over the course of the pandemic. However, there continues to be inequities of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations for communities of color and tribal communities.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had 73 COVID patients; 13 are in the ICU and nine are on ventilators.

Of those 73 patients, 57 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 571, which is 41 more than yesterday. There are 123 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (9% availability) and 273 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,130 (7% availability).

10/25/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 58 (9%) 20 (6%) 4 (5%) 18 (21%) 0 (0%) 3 (30%) 3 (5%) 10 (38%) Adult non-ICU beds available 273 (7%) 53 (3%) 26 (5%) 72 (12%) 32 (7%) 12 (25%) 36 (9%) 42 (35%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 8,359 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 25. Of this total, 2,622 were administered on Oct. 25: 280 were initial doses; 220 were second doses and 1,666 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,737 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 25.

The seven-day running average is now 8,786 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,242,869 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,945,807 doses of Moderna and 224,979 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,802,033 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,586,897 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.