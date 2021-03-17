OHA reports 22 new COVID deaths; 267 new cases

There are 22 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2346, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Details of the reported deaths will be published later.

Oregon Health Authority reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 160,050.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Harney (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Klamath (7), Lake (2), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (5), Marion (34), Multnomah (50), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (18), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (20) and Yamhill (2).

Deschutes County has reported 6,134 cases and 70 deaths.

Crook County has reported 788 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,994 cases and 31 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 45,315

Crook County: 4,483

Jefferson County: 4,957

For Tuesday the OHA cannot provide updates for newly administered first and second doses or cumulative doses administered due to a server outage that affected the ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS) in Oregon and four other jurisdictions. This multi-state outage affected the ability of providers to submit administered vaccine doses, and Oregon’s data totals may be affected in coming days as providers catch up in data entry.

To date, 1,731,755 doses have been delivered to sites reporting to ALERT IIS.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had eight COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 119, which is one more than yesterday. There are 25 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.