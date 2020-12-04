State, Deschutes Co. report record COVID cases; Oregon deaths peak too

Deschutes County reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count ever on Friday, with 129 new cases.

The Oregon Health Authority reported a record case count and death toll statewide as well.

COVID-19 claimed 30 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,003, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 2,176 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 81,437.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (25), Clackamas (176), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (30), Crook (20), Curry (6), Deschutes (129), Douglas (28), Gilliam (1), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (27), Jackson (172), Jefferson (33), Josephine (37), Klamath (97), Lane (127), Lincoln (11), Linn (65), Malheur (37), Marion (188), Morrow (18), Multnomah (388), Polk (43), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (74), Union (20), Wasco (21), Washington (319), Yamhill (35).

Deschutes County has reported 2,685 total cases and 15 deaths; 981 patients have recovered as of Friday.

The county is reporting 1,689 active cases as of Dec. 4. That’s one active case in every 117 residents.

Crook County has reported 268 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 912 cases and 11 deaths.

According to the OHA, 95% of the new and presumptive cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

St. Charles on Friday reported 34 COVID patients. Five patients are in the ICU and two are on a ventilator. Lisa Goodman with St. Charles confirmed that number of hospitalizations is the highest they’ve seen so far.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 557, two fewer than yesterday.

There are 115 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds. That is six more than yesterday.