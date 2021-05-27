OHA reports 21 COVID deaths; 433 new cases sends state past 200K

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,660, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

Details on those deaths will be released later.

Oregon surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases

The confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon have hit the 200,000 mark.

Today, Oregon Health Authority reported 433 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 200,210.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (50), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (4), Crook (4), Deschutes (41), Douglas (24), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (13), Lane (17), Linn (23), Malheur (4), Marion (54), Morrow (5), Multnomah (64), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (38) and Yamhill (14).

“As we head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, this milestone is a grim reminder that while case counts are decreasing statewide in large part due to vaccination, there remains a risk of COVID-19 in Oregon, especially for those who are not yet vaccinated,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “I urge caution for Oregonians who are not yet vaccinated. You are still at risk of infection and should wear a mask indoors and practice physical distance precautions.”

As we try to stamp out the virus, our most effective tool to end the pandemic is vaccinations. While the people who are fully vaccinated are well protected, the pandemic is far from over.

All individuals in Oregon age 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For more COVID-19 vaccine information by county, click here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 29,611 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 16,348 doses were administered on May 26 and 13,263 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 26.

The 7-day running average is now 29,106 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,154,797 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,572,083 first and second doses of Moderna and 138,588 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,790,838 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,206,455 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,619,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,102,240 doses of Moderna and 291,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA‘s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 41 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 256, which is 17 fewer than yesterday. There are 68 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,860, which is a 18.7% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 285.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.