OHA reports 20th Deschutes Co. COVID death; 846 new cases statewide

COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, including a Deschutes County man, raising the state’s death toll to 1,347 the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The 58-year-old tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 19 at St. Charles in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

He is the 20th Deschutes County resident to die from COVID complications.

The OHA on Monday also reported 846 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 103,755.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (3), Columbia (11), Coos (5), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (39), Douglas (27), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (41), Jefferson (26), Josephine (32), Lane (26), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (4), Marion (69), Morrow (1), Multnomah (212), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (11), Washington (108), Yamhill (18).

Deschutes County has reported 3,582 cases since the pandemic began.

The county had 2,333 active cases as of Friday; that’s 1 in 84 residents. So far, 1,091 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 397 total cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,286 total cases and 12 deaths.

St. Charles Monday reported 49 COVID patients; six are in the ICU and two are on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 528, which is two fewer than Sunday. There are 121 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, no change from Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times.

The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

