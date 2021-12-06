OHA reports 2,041 cases, 25 deaths Fri-Sun

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,268, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

OHA reported 2,041 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 396,501.

The 25 new deaths and 2,041 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Dec. 3 and Dec. 5.

Oregon reports 1,041 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 3, 596 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 4 and 404 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 5.

NOTE:

Due to delayed reporting, a large volume of approximately 7,000 backlogged electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) were received on Dec. 3. Results were from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. As a result, test counts and case counts are higher than anticipated for Dec. 3.

The Dec. 2 case counts for Lane county were erroneously high due to a reporting error. This error has been corrected, and the case count for Lane County for Dec. 2 has been revised to 95 cases.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (69), Clackamas (214), Clatsop (18), Columbia (32), Coos (41), Crook (9), Curry (3), Deschutes (190), Douglas (84), Harney (4), Hood River (8), Jackson (111), Jefferson (17), Josephine (77), Klamath (11), Lake (7), Lane (132), Lincoln (20), Linn (115), Malheur (3), Marion (127), Morrow (6), Multnomah (351), Polk (22), Tillamook (18), Umatilla (11), Union (7), Wasco (11), Washington (276), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (38).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 418, which is 23 more than yesterday. There are 115 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 12 more than yesterday.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 667 total (9% availability) and 349 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,113 (8% availability).

12/6/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 59 (9%) 24 (7%) 9 (11%) 9 (10%) 4 (7%) 3 (30%) 4 (9%) 6 (23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 349 (8%) 75 (4%) 15 (3%) 103 (18%) 33 (8%) 5 (10%) 52 (13%) 66 (55%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 13,247 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Dec. 5. Of that total, 851 were initial doses, 2,170 were second doses and 3,898 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 6,294 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Dec. 5.

The seven-day running average is now 17,275 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,666,268 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 99,557 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,308,889 doses of Moderna and 246,119 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,968,560 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,691,521 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

