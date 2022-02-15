OHA reports 20 deaths, 1,613 new COVID cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 20 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,393, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Oregon’s 6,378th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 30, 2021 and died Jan. 6 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,389th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 9 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions

Oregon’s 6,390th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Feb. 12 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The OHA reported 1,613 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 680,852.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported 62 COVID-19-positive inpatients, seven of whom are in the ICU, five on ventilators.

In the ICU, two of the patients are fully vaccinated.

Of the 62 COVID-positive inpatients, 27 are fully vaccinated 19 are under the age of 60 (9 fully vaccinated) 43 are aged 60 or older (18 fully vaccinated)



**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 805, which is 60 fewer than yesterday. There are 147 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than yesterday.

There are 55 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (8% availability) and 257 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,254 (6% availability).

2/15/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 55 (8%) 35 (10%) 2 (2%) 5 (5%) 4 (7%) 0 (0%) 3 (7%) 6 (23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 257 (6%) 56 (3%) 10 (1%) 39 (7%) 44 (10%) 3 (6%) 56 (14%) 49 (40%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 5,542 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 14. Of that total, 470 were initial doses, 589 were second doses and 1,580 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,783 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 14.

The seven-day running average is now 5,834 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,109,119 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 225,242 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,692,656 doses of Moderna and 267,211 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,145,858 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,849,040 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (22), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (36), Crook (18), Curry (12), Deschutes (95), Douglas (85), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (146), Jefferson (16), Josephine (54), Klamath (26), Lake (20), Lane (166), Lincoln (22), Linn (45), Malheur (23), Marion (148), Morrow (2), Multnomah (189), Polk (60), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (50), Union (11), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (140), Wheeler (6) and Yamhill (52).