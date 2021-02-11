OHA reports 2 new local COVID deaths; 621 cases statewide

There are 12 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including two Central Oregonians, raising the state’s death toll to 2,056, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

A 93-year-old Bend man tested positive on Nov. 23rd and died Jan. 17th at his residents. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,056th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Jefferson County who died on Dec. 15 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon Health Authority reported 621 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 149,082.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (35), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (11), Coos (17), Crook (11), Curry (4), Deschutes (26), Douglas (46), Grant (1), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (43), Jefferson (16), Josephine (14), Klamath (6), Lake (10), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (23), Malheur (1), Marion (32), Morrow (6), Multnomah (77), Polk (17), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (27), Union (5), Wallowa (4), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (24).

Deschutes County has reported 5,640 cases and 49 deaths. Currently, there are 2,199 active cases – that’s one in 89 residents; 3,392 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 734 cases and 16 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,867 cases and 26 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 29,328

Jefferson County: 2,694

Crook County: 2,288

Today, OHA reported that 19,695 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 14,004 doses were administered on Feb. 10 and 5,619 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 10.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 623,909 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 884,175 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 15 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and all of them are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 209, which is two fewer than yesterday. There are 50 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

COVID-19 variant tracking

OHA is now reporting the number of people in Oregon with confirmed variant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 on Oregon’s COVID-19 Update dashboard. New variant cases will be reported via this dashboard Monday through Friday.

New SARS-CoV-2 variants have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic, and information about the characteristics of these variants is rapidly emerging.

Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Most variants do not change how the virus behaves and many disappear.

OHA continues to monitor variants that are being identified and will provide updates.