OHA reports 2 new Jefferson Co. COVID deaths; weekly cases fall 5%

COVID-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Oregon – including two Jefferson County men – raising the state’s death toll to 1,403, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

A 67-year-old man tested positive on Nov. 26th and died Dec. 17th at his home; an 82-year-old man tested positive on Dec. 8th and died Dec. 17th at his home. He had underlying condition.

The OHA reported 1,000 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID Wednesday, bringing the state total to 105,970.

Deschutes County has reported 3,6702 cases since the pandemic began.

The county had 2,497 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon; that’s 1 in 79 residents. So far, 1,153 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 406 total cases and seven deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,313 total cases and 16 deaths.

St. Charles on Wednesday reported 51 COVID patients; six are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond; 17 beds are currently occupied.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 527, which is three more than Tuesday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is 10 fewer than Tuesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times.

The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

COVID-19 Weekly Report

OHA’s COVID-19 weekly report was released Wednesday and showed a drop in weekly cases and hospitalizations, but a record high in weekly deaths.

OHA reported 8,745 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Dec. 14 through Sunday, Dec. 20, which represented both a 5% decrease over the previous week and a second straight week of declining cases.

There were 437 persons hospitalized for COVID-19, an 11% decline from the previous week.

There were 186 COVID-19 associated deaths, a pandemic high.

There were 167,335 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 13 through Dec. 19. The percentage of positive tests dipped to 6.3%.

People age 20 to 49 have accounted for 55% of the cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 76% of the deaths.

The weekly report features a new format and includes additional information on new cases and data spanning the entire pandemic.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Outbreak Report shows 4,567 active COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities, living communities and long-term care facilities with 296 deaths.