OHA reports 2 new deaths, 435 cases

There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,882, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 435 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 138,587.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (46), Columbia (1), Coos (11), Crook (1), Deschutes (21), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (25), Josephine (10), Lake (4), Lane (36), Lincoln (5), Linn (7), Marion (48), Morrow (1), Multnomah (105), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (20), Union (3), Wasco (6), Washington (50) and Yamhill (9).

Deschutes County has reported 5,212 cases and 40 deaths. As of Friday, the latest data available, the county has reported 2,849 active cases – that’s one in 69 residents; 2,249 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 662 cases and 13 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,738 cases and 25 deaths.

St. Charles on Monday reported it had 24 COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

It has distributed 12,502 vaccinations.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 7,390 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 6,182 doses were administered on Jan. 24 and 1,208 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 24.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 308,051 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 492,450 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 320, which is 10 more than yesterday.

There are 75 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.