OHA reports 2 new Crook County COVID deaths, state hospitalizations hit record high

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including two Crook County residents, raising the state’s death toll to 2,920, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

Oregon’s 2,913rd COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 10 at St Charles in Bend.

Oregon’s 2,914th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 8 at St. Charles in Bend.

Crook County has now reported 26 total COVID-related deaths.

The OHA reported 1,991 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 234,393.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (25), Benton (12), Clackamas (143), Clatsop (40), Columbia (80), Coos (23), Crook (10), Curry (15), Deschutes (46), Douglas (209), Gilliam (2), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (247), Jefferson (8), Josephine (129), Klamath (8), Lane (144), Lincoln (24), Linn (38), Malheur (16), Marion (116), Morrow (21), Multnomah (157), Polk (48), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (121), Union (16), Wallowa (2), Wasco (18), Washington (199), Wheeler (3), and Yamhill (50).

Deschutes County has reported 335 new cases this week, well on is way to a sixth straight week of climbing cases.

Weekly Report

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, showed continued steep increases in daily cases and hospitalizations.

OHA reported 8,304 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 8. That represents a 40% increase over the previous week.

There were 322 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 256 last week. That marked the fifth consecutive week of increases.

There were 40 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 25 reported the previous week.

There were 119,416 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 1 through Aug. 7. The percentage of positive tests increased to 9.5%.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 53 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

COVID-19 wastewater monitoring data dashboard

Today, OHA is updating the wastewater dashboard to display quantitative and sequencing data related to our statewide COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project.

Wastewater sample values have also been categorized into trend groups on this dashboard. These categories will help local public health departments track the changes of viral concentration in their community’s wastewater.

The viral concentration data is displayed alongside daily case rates to show any relationships between the two measures. If a wastewater sample was sequenced, variants of concern detected in the wastewater are provided.

Currently, there are 40 wastewater treatment facilities with quantitative information displayed on the dashboard.

These locations are displayed on a map of Oregon on the left of the dashboard with trend-colored dots. Information will be updated every Wednesday.

The monitoring serves as an “early warning” system to inform local public officials if COVID-19 is increasing in communities in addition to which variants are circulating. OHA launched the project in August 2020 in collaboration with Oregon State University and with funding from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

OHA thanks the more than 40 communities that have participated in wastewater monitoring during this pandemic. These local partners truly go above and beyond to help inform their communities and OHA is grateful for their collaboration.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 5,936 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,312 were initial doses and 1,227 were second doses administered on Aug. 11. The remaining 864 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 11.

The seven-day running average is now 5,404 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,701,233 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,801,156 first and second doses of Moderna and 186,881 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,530,218 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,338,390 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused lags in providers reporting updated information. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported 32 COVID patients; seven are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 665, which is 30 more than yesterday.

There are 172 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times.

The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.