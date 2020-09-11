OHA reports 2 new COVID deaths including Jefferson Co. man; 215 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 499, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 215 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 28,865.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (6), Clackamas (14), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Linn (3), Malheur (27), Marion (36), Morrow (2), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (17), and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 498th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Sept. 10 at St. Charles in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

It’s the eighth reported death in Jefferson County. They’ve reported 482 total cases.

Deschutes County has reported 711 cases and 12 deaths; 648 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 59 cases and one death.

St. Charles on Friday reported two COVID patients; one was in the ICU and on a ventilator.