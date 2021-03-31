OHA reports 2 new COVID deaths, 441 cases statewide

There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,383, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 441 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 165,012.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (14), Clackamas (61), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (5), Grant (6), Harney (1), Jackson (30), Josephine (17), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (35), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (25), Multnomah (94), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (3), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (47) and Yamhill (5).

Total county numbers haven’t yet been updated for the day.

211info to call landlines for vaccine appointments

Individuals who entered their primary or preferred contact as a landline in the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool could receive a call as early as today from the staff at 211info.

About 500 people registered with GVO with a landline as their primary or preferred contact.

Some of these individuals also listed a cell or email contact and may have already been contacted for vaccine appointments. 211info staff will prioritize contacting the 260 individuals who have not yet had any contact from OHA.

Staff at 211info will make three attempts to contact registered people, including leaving messages or calling back at specific times if requested.

During the call, 211info staff will offer vaccine information and work with eligible people to schedule vaccination appointments.

Landline registration was discontinued in the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool in response to concerns from partners about having the state create automated calls.

People receiving calls will see the number 503-416-2702 on their caller ID. Callers will also identify themselves as calling from 211info on behalf of OHA.

211info staff will not request social security numbers or financial information to schedule a vaccination and this information should not be provided. Health insurance information may be requested but is not required. The vaccine is free.

Individuals not registered with the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool can continue to reach out to 211info by dialing 211 or 866-698-6155 (toll-free). For TTY, dial 711 and call 1-866-698-6155.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 38,373 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 23,834 doses were administered on March 30 and 14,539 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 30.

Oregon has now administered a total of 914,067 first and second doses of Pfizer, 850,236 first and second doses of Moderna and 41,187 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.

OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,170,585 doses of Pfizer,1,086,800 doses of Moderna and 87,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 139, which is unchanged from yesterday. There are 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.