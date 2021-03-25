OHA reports 2 new COVID deaths, 422 cases statewide

There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,370, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 422 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 162,806.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (1), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (9), Columbia (7), Coos (12), Crook (1), Curry (6), Deschutes (21), Douglas (13), Hood River (1), Jackson (21), Josephine (22), Klamath (9), Lake (3), Lane (16), Lincoln (4), Linn (17), Malheur (2), Marion (49), Multnomah (69), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (54) and Yamhill (6).

County totals have not yet been updated.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 53,908

Crook County: 5,435

Jefferson County: 5,978

Today, OHA reported that 36,915 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 23,339 doses were administered on March 24 and 13,576 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 24.

Oregon has now administered a total of 803,442 first and second doses of Pfizer, 774,227 first and second doses of Moderna and 35,336 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,007,955 doses of Pfizer, 999,600 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had one COVID patient in the ICU.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 108, which is six more than yesterday. There are 17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Tableau technical difficulties

We are aware that our dashboards are currently unavailable due to an outage with Tableau. We appreciate your patience while this is being resolved.

For status updates, here is a link to the Tableau website.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.