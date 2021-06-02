OHA reports 2 new COVID deaths, 356 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,676, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 356 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 201,996.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (32), Columbia (2), Crook (5), Curry (4), Deschutes (13), Douglas (16), Grant (7), Harney (11), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (13), Josephine (7), Klamath (8), Lake (1), Lane (26), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (8), Marion (40), Multnomah (32), Polk (10), Umatilla (26), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (25) and Yamhill (4).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 14,457 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 9,428 doses were administered on June 1 and 5,029 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 1.

The seven-day running average is now 21,005 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,221,235 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,608,334 first and second doses of Moderna and 144,596 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,863,888 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,247,597 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,827,215 doses of Pfizer, 2,153,680 doses of Moderna and 294,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported 32 COVID patients; nine are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 227, which is 11 fewer than yesterday.

There are 65 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,737, which is an 8.8% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 260.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.