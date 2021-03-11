OHA reports 2 new COVID deaths, 306 cases statewide

There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,305, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 306 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 158,291.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (3), Columbia (4), Coos (19), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (17), Douglas (12), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (17), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (2), Marion (29), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Umatilla (6), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (36) and Yamhill (8).

Deschutes County has reported 6,071 cases and 65 deaths.

Currently, there are 1,200 active cases – that’s one in 164 residents; 4,806 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 784 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,986 cases and 30 deaths.

Weekly COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows decreases in daily cases and hospitalizations from the previous week. Weekly reported deaths were higher.

OHA reported 1,729 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, March 1 through Sunday, March 7 — a 35% decrease from the previous week.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations also dropped from 164 to 139, which is a 15% decline from last week and the lowest weekly total in five months.

Reported COVID-19 related deaths increased to 86, up from 57 last week.

There were 129,442 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Feb. 28 through March 6 — a 7% increase from the previous week. The percentage of positive tests was 2.8%, which represents the lowest percentage since Oregon adopted the test-based method in mid-November.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 41% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 77% of COVID-19 related deaths.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 44 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 42, 395

Crook County: 3,976

Jefferson County: 4,765

Today, OHA reported that 24,924 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 14,081 doses were administered on March 9 and 10,843 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 9.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,204,418 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,542,635 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had eight COVID patient; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 122, which is 12 fewer than yesterday. There are 22 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

