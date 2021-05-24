OHA reports 2 new COVID deaths, 284 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,624, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 284 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 198,972.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (8), Harney (2), Jackson (19), Jefferson (4), Josephine (3), Lane (30), Lincoln (1), Linn (17), Marion (32), Multnomah (48), Polk (9), Sherman (1), Wasco (1), Washington (27) and Yamhill (9).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 21,156 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 11,414 doses were administered on May 23 and 9,742 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 23.

The seven-day running average is now 30,339 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,108,628 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,541,986 first and second doses of Moderna and 133,763 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today,1,740,904 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,172,150 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,499,705 doses of Pfizer, 1,992,640 doses of Moderna and 282,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported 43 COVID patients; seven were in the ICU and six are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 266, which is 18 more than yesterday. There are 75 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,995, which is a 16.6% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 331.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.