OHA reports 2 new COVID deaths, 248 cases statewide

There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,394 the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 248 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 167,128.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Crook (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Josephine (11), Lane (29), Lincoln (5), Linn (17), Marion (29), Multnomah (58), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Wasco (1), Yamhill (13).

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

822 in Crook County

6,470 in Deschutes County

2,022 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

18 in Crook County

70 in Deschutes County

31 in Jefferson County

Current vaccination data by county residence is unavailable and under review.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 22,131 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 14,314 doses were administered on April 4 and 7,817 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 4.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,017,667 doses of Pfizer, 929,632 doses of Moderna and 50,004 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,225,575 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 105,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported it had five COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 177, which is 27 more than yesterday. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths