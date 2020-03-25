OHA reports 2 more deaths, 57 new cases as the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to climb

Ten Oregonians have now died from COVID-19 and 266 people have tested positive for the disease, according to the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday.

Two women, an 80-year-old from Clackamas County and a 73-year-old in Marion County are the latest deaths. Both had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

The OHA reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 266. The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (4), Douglas (2), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Washington (20), Yamhill (1). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Deschutes County has reported 10 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the 266 positive cases statewide, 116 are patients aged 60+

The OHA reports 75 of the positive cases have been hospitalized.

Across the state 5,746 people have tested negative for the disease including 121 people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

