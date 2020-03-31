OHA reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths; total Oregon cases now at 690

The Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday COVID-19 has claimed two more lives here, raising the state’s death toll to 18.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 84 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 690. The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (16), Polk (3), Umatilla (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (18), and Yamhill (2).

Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Updated numbers from the OHA Tuesday indicate Deschutes County has 24 cases as one of the positive cases announced Monday was misreported. There have been no positive cases reported in Crook or Jefferson counties.

Statewide, 13,136 people have tested negative for COVID-19, including 271 people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

OHA reports 213 of the 690 COVID-19 cases have required hospital admission and 40 patients are on ventilators.

The two most recent deaths are a 90-year-old Yamhill County man and an 88-year-old Benton County woman. Both had underlying medical conditions.