OHA reports 2 Deschutes Co. men have died from COVID complications

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Deschutes County residents were among nine new COVID deaths reported Monday by the Oregon Health Authority.

A 73-year-old man tested positive on June 25th and died July 15th at St. Charles in Bend.

A 53-year-old man tested positive on May 26th and died on July 6th at St. Charles in Bend.

Both had underlying conditions.

The OHA on Monday reported 777 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 212,755.

(The numbers include 323 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, 332 cases on Saturday and 122 cases on Sunday.)

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (19), Clackamas (73), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (13), Crook (5), Deschutes (29), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (56), Jefferson (11), Josephine (57), Klamath (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (4), Linn (36), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Morrow (9), Multnomah (196), Polk (10), Sherman (3), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (22), Union (10), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (58) and Yamhill (17).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 2,497 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 1,717 doses were administered on July 18 and 780 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 18.

The seven-day running average is now 4,794 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,617,037 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,768,355 first and second doses of Moderna and 176,631 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,452,035 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,279,253 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the stateâ€™s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,980,845 doses of Pfizer, 2,269,400 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregonâ€™s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had nine COVID patients; five are on the ICU and three are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 148, which is six more than yesterday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.