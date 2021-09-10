OHA reports 2 Crook Co. COVID deaths; local hospitalizations keep climbing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,414, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Oregon’s 3,395th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 9. Location of death is being confirmed. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,396th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon Health Authority reported 2,453 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 296,825.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (37), Benton (38), Clackamas (139), Clatsop (7), Columbia (38), Coos (34), Crook (31), Curry (8), Deschutes (199), Douglas (129), Grant (12), Harney (11), Hood River (7), Jackson (156), Jefferson (23), Josephine (77), Klamath (44), Lake (12), Lane (248), Lincoln (42), Linn (173), Malheur (24), Marion (201), Morrow (8), Multnomah (246), Polk (67), Sherman (1), Tillamook (37), Umatilla (89), Union (43), Wallowa (9), Wasco (28), Washington (190) and Yamhill (45).

Newest COVID-19 modeling report projects decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations

Today, OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast, showing a projected decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through late September.

According to the report, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at .88 on Aug. 25, projecting a decline in the estimated growth of new cases and hospitalizations over last week’s modeling scenario.

At that level of transmission, the report estimates 490 cases per 100,000 people, or an average of 1,460 daily cases and 80 hospitalizations for the two-week period between Sept.15 and Sept. 28.

The modeling report labeled that projection “optimistic” because the projection was based on the lowest point of transmission.

The report proposed an alternative scenario factoring in assumptions around the impacts of reopening schools and many public events scheduled during the month of September. In that scenario, new cases are estimated at 635 per 100,000 people, or an average of 1,910 cases and 107 hospitalizations over the same period.

Vaccinations remain the most effective tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians are also encouraged to wear masks when in indoor public spaces and when outdoors among crowds.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported a record 96 COVID patients; 10 are in the ICU and nine are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,148, which is two fewer than yesterday. There are 280 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than yesterday.

There are 64 available adult ICU beds out of 644 total (10% availability) and 342 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,371 (8% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 10,166 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 9. Of this total, 4,734 were administered on Sept. 9: 2,466 were initial doses, 1,678 were second doses and 544 were third doses. The remaining 5,432 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 9.

The seven-day running average is now 7,549 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,863,689 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,867,541 doses of Moderna and 204,737 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,669,256 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,428,279 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.