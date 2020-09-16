OHA reports 195 new COVID cases; death toll now at 521

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 521, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 195 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 29,850.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Clatsop (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (4), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (14), Lane (15), Linn (1), Malheur (17), Marion (23), Multnomah (32), Polk (3), Umatilla (2), Union (1), Wallowa (6), Wasco (2), Washington (33) and Yamhill (4).

Deschutes County has reported 732 cases and 12 deaths; 655 patients have recovered as of Monday, the latest data available.

Crook County has reported 60 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 496 cases and eight deaths.

OHA announces new COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project

OHA today announced it had launched a statewide COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project to study the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in more than 40 small- to medium-sized communities around the state.

The project, which will include weekly wastewater testing over the next 30 months, will enable epidemiologists to better understand the circulation of COVID-19 in some of Oregon’s communities.

It will serve as an “early warning” system to tell if COVID-19 is spreading silently in communities.

“This program holds promise to help us monitor COVID-19 in our communities,” said Melissa Sutton MD, MPH, Medical Director for Respiratory Viral Pathogens at OHA and a principal investigator for the wastewater study. “We look forward to our partnership with local communities and researchers. Together we hope to better understand the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon.”

Much of the work will be carried out by Oregon State University researchers, along with local partners.

Funding for this program comes from the CDC.