OHA reports 193 new COVID cases, 6 new deaths

COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 537, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 193 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, today bringing the state total to 31,503.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (9), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (22), Marion (17), Multnomah (29), Polk (2), Umatilla (12), Wasco (4), Washington (14), and Yamhill (1).

Deschutes County has reported 789 cases and 12 deaths; 701 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 61 cases and 1 death.

Jefferson County has reported 516 cases and 8 deaths.

St. Charles on Wednesday reported seven COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.