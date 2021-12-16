OHA reports 19 new COVID deaths, 909 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,527, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Updated information on the deaths reported Thursday will come at a later time.

Several Central Oregonians were among the deaths reported this week.

Oregon’s 5,424th COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 24 and died Oct. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,428th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 13 and died Oct. 20 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,457th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 12 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,481st death is an 82-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Aug. 30 and died Oct. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,495th death is a 47-year-old man from Crook County who first became symptomatic Oct. 16 and died Nov. 17 at St. Charles Bend. SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had no underlying conditions.

OHA reported 909 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 404,229.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (15), Clackamas (88), Clatsop (17), Columbia (11), Coos (29), Crook (5), Curry (4), Deschutes (60), Douglas (25), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (9), Josephine (25), Klamath (10), Lake (1), Lane (65), Lincoln (16), Linn (36), Malheur (2), Marion (76), Morrow (3), Multnomah (133), Polk (28), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (14), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (121), and Yamhill (26).

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, found that 69.8% of the 4,983 reported COVID-19 cases between Dec. 5 through Oct. 11, occurred in people who were unvaccinated.

There were 1,507 breakthrough cases, accounting for 30.2% of all cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 44. Nineteen breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 53 cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 49,250 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon.

The average age of all cases is 47. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently four times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1.3% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. To date, more than 3 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent COVID-19 breakthrough report can be found here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 30 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

Of those 30 patients, 29 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 389, which is nine more than yesterday. There are 96 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 694 total (8% availability) and 239 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,136 (6% availability).

12/16/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 57 (8%) 18 (5%) 5 (6%) 12 (13%) 4 (7%) 2 (20%) 5 (11%) 11 (42%) Adult non-ICU beds available 239 (6%) 24 (1%) 15 (3%) 59 (10%) 40 (9%) 7 (15%) 33 (8%) 61 (51%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 28,283 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 15. Of that total, 1,770 were initial doses, 1,564 were second doses and 9,738 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 13,172 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 15.

The seven-day running average is now 21,513 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,673,741 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 138,188 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,403,152 doses of Moderna and 251,514 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,006,825 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,735,236 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.