OHA reports 19 new COVID deaths, 1,054 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,161, Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 1,054 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 391,099.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (13), Clackamas (55), Clatsop (6), Columbia (12), Coos (64), Crook (19), Curry (9), Deschutes (97), Douglas (52), Harney (5), Hood River (18), Jackson (73), Jefferson (10), Josephine (14), Klamath (50), Lake (12), Lane (79), Lincoln (14), Linn (30), Malheur (4), Marion (65), Morrow (4), Multnomah (121), Polk (50), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (28), Union (2), Wallowa (3), Wasco (12), Washington (77) and Yamhill (45).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it has 28 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Of those 28 patients, 22 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 404, which is eight more than yesterday.

There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than yesterday.

There are 52 available adult ICU beds out of 687 total (8% availability) and 317 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,118 (8% availability).

11/30/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 52 (8%) 28 (8%) 4 (5%) 7 (8%) 2 (3%) 1 (10%) 1 (2%) 9 (35%) Adult non-ICU beds available 317 (8%) 67 (3%) 10 (2%) 53 (9%) 41 (10%) 5 (10%) 90 (21%) 51 (43%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Oregon reaches another milestone administering COVID-19 vaccines

With the expansion of pediatric COVID-19 to children ages 5 to 11 and the approval of booster doses to anyone 18 and older, Oregon recorded more than 6 million COVID-19 doses administered to people eligible for vaccination last week.

On Nov. 23, the ALERT IIS registry that tracks immunizations tallied 6,007,214 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses to all age groups.

The count includes all shots in a primary vaccine series, including pediatric doses, third doses and boosters.

“We want to thank Oregonians of all ages who continue to take the most effective measure available to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep themselves and others safe by getting vaccinated and following recommendations provided for COVID-19 vaccination, including boosters and third doses,” said Dr. Dean E. Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist.

“This also represents a major public health milestone involving all our health systems, providers, pharmacies, Tribal clinics and public health partners who achieved this goal in less than a year since the first doses were administered last December.”

OHA continues to work on its goal of closing gaps in vaccination coverage by setting a target of vaccinating 80% of those in Tribal communities and communities of color and working with vaccine partners to ensure access to pediatric vaccine for families in these groups.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 17,408 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 29. Of that total, 1,757 were initial doses, 1,366 were second doses and 7,691 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 6,535 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 29.

The seven-day running average is now 13,576 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,510,467 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 66,421 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,254,066 doses of Moderna and 243,152 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,946,263 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,658,165 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.