OHA reports 19 more COVID deaths; 1,052 new cases statewide

COVID-19 has claimed 19 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,468, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 1,052 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 112,260.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (14), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (12), Columbia (12), Coos (15), Crook (14), Curry (3), Deschutes (47), Douglas (18), Gilliam (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (59), Jefferson (9), Josephine (27), Klamath (29), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (2), Linn (20), Malheur (31), Marion (121), Morrow (9), Multnomah (168), Polk (20), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (57), Union (3), Wasco (21), Washington (103) and Yamhill (18).

Deschutes County has reported 3,927 cases and 22 deaths.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 2,591 active cases in Deschutes County – that’s 1 in 76 residents; 1,314 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 443 total cases and seven deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,392 total cases and 17 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles Wednesday morning reported 27 COVID patients; seven are in the ICU and five are on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

There are 521 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is six fewer than yesterday.

There are 110 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is nine fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA is providing daily updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.

Yesterday, 3,504 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 31,382. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.

To date,138,400 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The dashboard provides weekday updates on the number of people vaccinated, both by state and by county, along with key demographic information showing the race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated. OHA will begin publishing this data during weekends starting Saturday, Jan 2.

Deschutes County Health reports 1,823 residents have received the vaccinations.

Crook County also announced Wednesday it had received its first shipment of vaccines and will distribute them in the coming weeks.