OHA reports 18 new COVID deaths, adds 4,756 cases since Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 18 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,373, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Monday.

OHA reported 4,756 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 679,241.

The 18 new deaths and 4,756 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Feb. 11 and Feb. 13.

Oregon reports:

2,206 cases Friday

1,655 cases Saturday

895 cases Sunday

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (152), Clackamas (403), Clatsop (30), Columbia (47), Coos (74), Crook (55), Curry (29), Deschutes (280), Douglas (93), Harney (9), Hood River (25), Jackson (282), Jefferson (26), Josephine (110), Klamath (83), Lane (580), Lincoln (61), Linn (202), Malheur (17), Marion (395), Morrow (9), Multnomah (761), Polk (102), Sherman (1), Tillamook (33), Umatilla (59), Union (40), Wasco (21), Washington (629) and Yamhill (132).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported 63 COVID patients; six are in the ICU, and four are on ventilators.

Of those 63 patients, 22 are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 865, which is 49 fewer than yesterday. There are 152 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

There are 79 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (12% availability) and 286 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,242 (7% availability).

2/14/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 79 (12%) 33 (10%) 6 (6%) 18 (19%) 6 (10%) 3 (30%) 6 (14%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 286 (7%) 49 (3%) 10 (1%) 75 (13%) 36 (8%) 6 (12%) 72 (18%) 38 (31%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 2,648 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 13. Of that total, 167 were initial doses, 141 were second doses and 475 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,836 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 13.

The seven-day running average is now 6,151 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,106,181 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 224,598 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,691,090 doses of Moderna and 267,081 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,144,785 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,847,893 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.