OHA reports 18 more COVID-related deaths, 1,244 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed 18 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 953, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 1,244 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 78,160.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (28), Clackamas (128), Clatsop (5), Columbia (13), Coos (10), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (30), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (16), Jackson (65), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (16), Lake (5), Lane (69), Lincoln (19), Linn (29), Malheur (26), Marion (122), Morrow (7), Multnomah (282), Polk (26), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (61), Union (12), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (184), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (28).

Deschutes County has reported 2,517 total cases and 15 deaths; 925 patients have recovered as of Tuesday, the latest data available.

The county is reporting 1,540 active cases.

Crook County has reported 244 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 874 cases and 11 deaths.

According to the OHA, 95% of the new and presumptive cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

St. Charles on Wednesday reported 21 current COVID patients. Four patients are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 549, 28 fewer than yesterday.

There are 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds. That is six fewer than yesterday.

Weekly cases, hospitalizations set new pandemic highs

OHA’s COVID-19 weekly report released Wednesday set new highs for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the second consecutive week.

OHA reported 9,100 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 29, a 5% increase over the previous week.

Weekly hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 rose to 398, a 9% increase, a significant slowing from the previous week, yet still the highest weekly total reported during the pandemic.

There were 86 reported COVID-19 reported deaths, up from 61 the previous week.

People aged 20 to 49 have accounted for 55% of the cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 74% of the deaths.

During the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28,141,356 COVID-19 tests were administered. The percentage of positive tests was 8.6%.

OHA announces changes to the Weekly report format.

Today marked the introduction of major new changes to the weekly report format. The most significant change is a separate report listing all active and resolved outbreaks in Oregon. This will be an ongoing format.

The second change centers around the reporting of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code. This will no longer be contained in the COVID-19 weekly report but will be available elsewhere online.

OHA to change COVID-19 test reporting

OHA is revising its process for reporting test results to align with the new statewide framework announced last week by Governor Kate Brown.

The change will take effect Thursday.

This new health and safety framework is based on four risk levels for counties level of COVID-19 spread: extreme, high, moderate and low risk.

One of the key new metrics in determining the spread of the virus is the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.

To determine that, OHA will no longer count the people tested and will instead count test results.

This change will provide a more complete picture of the spread of the disease in a community.

To support this change, and to maintain transparency in reporting on COVID-19, OHA is changing its public dashboards. That transition is expected to be complete in about two weeks. During that time, OHA will continue to update its Tableau dashboards on weekdays.

OHA has developed an interim dashboard that will report test results at the state and county levels until the new revised dashboard is deployed.

