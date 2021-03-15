OHA reports 178 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,324, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 159,788.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (20), Coos (13), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (5), Harney (1), Jackson (22), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (11), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (1).

Deschutes County has reported 6,119 cases and 68 deaths.

Crook County has reported 786 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,992 cases and 30 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 45,315

Crook County: 4,483

Jefferson County: 4,957

To date, Oregon Health Authority reports that 62.4% of Deschutes County residents 65 and older have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 83% of those 80 or older, 90% of those 75-79, 71% of those 70-74, and 48% of those 65-69 years old.

Today, OHA reported that 24,077 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 13,529 doses were administered on March 14 and 10,548 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 14.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,346,090 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,642,505 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had nine COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 118, which is 18 more than yesterday. There are 23 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.