OHA reports 171 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 171 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 7,444.

Three new deaths bring that total to 195.

Deschutes County reported four new cases bringing its total to 153; 139 of those patients have recovered.

Crook County’s cases remained stable at nine while Jefferson County’s jumped three to 84.

The OHA’s weekly report shows 97 of Deschutes County’s cases were reported in Bend; 38 in Redmond. The remaining 18 cases were scattered around the county – the OHA doesn’t say exactly where they were reported when there are fewer than 10 cases.

Nearly 214,000 people have tested negative for the disease.

The weekly report showed that during the week of June 15-21, 30,773 persons were tested for COVID-19 in Oregon and 3.7 percent of those people had a positive result, up from 3.1 percent during the preceding week.

For the fourth week in a row, newly reported COVID-19 cases increased over the previous week. During the week of June 15-21, OHA recorded 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 infection, a 40-percent increase from the previous week’s total of 898 new cases.

In addition, 12 Oregonians were reported to have died, compared with 16 deaths in the preceding week.

However, available evidence suggests average severity of illness among reported cases is lower than it was early in the outbreak: hospitalizations and deaths remain well below their peaks, even after reported cases have been increasing for four weeks, and the percentage of emergency department visits attributable to COVID-19-like symptoms remains below 1 percent.