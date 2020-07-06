OHA reports 168 new COVID cases; Deschutes Co. total now at 221

The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported 168 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 10,395.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (10), Marion (16), Morrow (4), Multnomah (41), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Wasco (3), Washington (34).

The state’s death toll remains at 215.

The two new cases in Deschutes County bring its total to 221; 165 of those patients have recovered.

The OHA has reported 38 cases here since July 1st and 75 new cases since June 22nd.

St. Charles reported Monday it had nine COVID patients; three are in the ICU and two of them are on ventilators.

Jefferson County’s cases jumped one to 134 while Crook County remained at 13.

OHA released its Weekly Testing Summary today, which showed that for the week of 6/28-7/5, 39,914 tests were conducted.

Of those tests 5.3% were positive. Oregon’s number of tests performed has been steadily increasing, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly since late May.

This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening.

Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases.