OHA reports 1,580 COVID cases, 23 deaths; models show declining hospitalizations

There are 23 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,982, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 1,580 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 341,113.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (26), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (9), Columbia (28), Coos (25), Crook (51), Curry (6), Deschutes (142), Douglas (41), Harney (9), Hood River (11), Jackson (68), Jefferson (21), Josephine (23), Klamath (76), Lake (12), Lane (133), Lincoln (10), Linn (141), Malheur (25), Marion (136), Morrow (8), Multnomah (172), Polk (18), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (59), Union (28), Wallowa (11), Wasco (11), Washington (125), Wheeler (12) and Yamhill (40).

Newest COVID-19 modeling report projects decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations

Today, OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast showing a continued decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through mid-October.

According to the report, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at .91 on Sept. 22, which is higher than last week’s projection.

At that level of transmission, the report estimates 425 cases per 100,000 people, or an average of 1,275 daily cases and 78 hospitalizations for the two-week period between Oct. 13 and Oct. 26.

The report also estimated the potential impact from the projected spread of the disease from Sept. 16 through 22, which closely tracks the reported data during that week.

At that rate of transmission, new daily cases and hospitalizations are expected to decline more steeply, with an estimated average of 350 per 100,000 people, projecting an average of 1,050 new cases and 62 hospitalizations through Oct. 26.

The report also indicated that hospitals across the state are seeing declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations and COVID-19 intensive care admissions.

The report also noted no increase in high-risk behaviors.

Vaccinations remain the most effective shield against COVID-19. Oregonians should wear masks in indoor public spaces and when outdoors among crowds.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 67 COVID patients; 12 were in the ICU and eight are on ventilators.

Of those 67 patients, 55 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 656, which is 43 fewer than yesterday. There are 167 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than yesterday.

There are 48 available adult ICU beds out of 688 total (7% availability) and 294 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,229 (7% availability).

10/8/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 48 (7%) 24 (7%) 5 (5%) 8 (9%) 4 (7%) 3 (30%) 2 (4%) 2 (8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 294 (7%) 73 (4%) 9 (1%) 78 (13%) 40 (9%) 9 (19%) 52 (13%) 33 (29%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 14,231 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 7. Of this total, 6,873 were administered on Oct. 4: 1,357 were initial doses; 1,294 were second doses and 4,172 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,358 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 7.

The seven-day running average is now 11,947 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,091,751 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,920,720 doses of Moderna and 220,190 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,765,452 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,546,452 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.