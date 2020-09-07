OHA reports 154 new COVID cases, one new death

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 482, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 154 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. bringing the state total to 28,190.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Deschutes (1), Douglas (2), Jackson (9), Jefferson (3), Lane (7), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (7), Marion (19), Multnomah (29), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (5), Washington (26), Yamhill (8).

Deschutes County has now reported 704 cases and 11 deaths. As of Friday, the latest data available, 626 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 57 cases and one deaths. Jefferson County has reported 474 cases and seven deaths.

Oregon’s 482nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Note: The OHA will tally the Labor Day weekend totals on Tuesday.