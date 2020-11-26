OHA reports 15 new COVID deaths; Oregon cases surpass 70K

COVID-19 has claimed 15 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 882, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 1,514 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 70,006.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (152), Clatsop (6), Columbia (9), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (9), Deschutes (67), Douglas (20), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (19), Jackson (64), Jefferson (6), Josephine (26), Klamath (15), Lake (4), Lane (91), Lincoln (10), Linn (45), Malheur (20), Marion (206), Morrow (7), Multnomah (289), Polk (26), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (45), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (15), Washington (283), Yamhill (31).

According to the OHA, 95% of the total cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

Deschutes County has reported 2,138 cases and 14 deaths. There are currently 1,190 active cases in Deschutes County.

Crook County has reported 211 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 804 cases and 11 deaths.

St. Charles reported Wednesday it had 14 COVID patients and three were in the ICU. They have not updated the information for Thursday.