OHA reports 15 COVID deaths; St. Charles caring for 56 COVID patients

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 15 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,964, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 2,941 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 245,758.

The 2,941 cases reported includes new cases that were reported to some counties over the weekend.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (29), Clackamas (151), Clatsop (36), Columbia (71), Coos (76), Crook (27), Curry (8), Deschutes (94), Douglas (300), Gilliam (6), Harney (14), Hood River (12), Jackson (247), Jefferson (11), Josephine (110), Klamath (52), Lane (253), Lincoln (42), Linn (110), Malheur (39), Marion (363), Morrow (11), Multnomah (145), Polk (43), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (84), Union (40), Wallowa (4), Wasco (25), Washington (420) and Yamhill (88).

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 6,439 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 2,144 were initial doses and 1,056 were second doses administered on Aug. 16.

The remaining 3,075 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 16.

Oregon has now administered 2,727,893 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,812,233 first and second doses of Moderna and 190,254 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,557,489 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,354,372 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused lags in providers reporting updated information.

OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and were updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported early Tuesday they had 56 COVID-19 patients, nine of whom are in the ICU, with eight on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 838, which is 86 more than yesterday. There are 222 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 16 more than yesterday.

As of this morning, there are 66 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (10% availability) and 275 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,142 (6.6% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.