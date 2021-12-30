OHA reports 15 COVID deaths and 2,948 new cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 15 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,655, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 2,948 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 421,263.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (61), Clackamas (269), Clatsop (12), Columbia (15), Coos (39), Crook (26), Curry (11), Deschutes (286), Douglas (57), Gilliam (1), Grant (9), Harney (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (185), Jefferson (12), Josephine (48), Klamath (35), Lake (2), Lane (244), Lincoln (37), Linn (75), Malheur (24), Marion (148), Morrow (6), Multnomah (641), Polk (39), Sherman (3), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (121), Union (11), Wallowa (5), Wasco (10), Washington (418) and Yamhill (58).

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, reported 6,993 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Dec.19 to Dec. 25.

Of those cases, 4,426, or 63.3% were unvaccinated people and 2,567 or 36.7% were vaccine breakthrough cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 36. Fifteen breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 137 cases in people aged 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 53,604 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 46. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently three times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.3% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1.2% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

State continues march toward million-boostered goal

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

As of today, 819,488 more people in Oregon need to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

Since the challenge began, an additional 180,512 Oregonians have received a booster.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 24 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Of those 24 patients, one is fully vaccinated.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 440, which is 21 more than yesterday. There are 93 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

There are 50 available adult ICU beds out of 650 total (8% availability) and 265 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,128 (6% availability).

12/30/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 50 (8%) 16 (5%) 5 (6%) 8 (9%) 3 (5%) 4 (40%) 6 (14%) 8 (31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 265 (6%) 44 (2%) 11 (2%) 58 (10%) 37 (8%) 5 (10%) 57 (14%) 53 (46%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 11,777 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 29. Of that total, 1,925 were initial doses, 1,511 were second doses, and 8,245 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 8,647 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 29.

The seven-day running average is now 13,136 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,799,096 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 163,941 doses of Pfizer Pediatric, 2,501,486 doses of Moderna and 255,954 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,048,627 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,766,755 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.