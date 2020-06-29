OHA reports 146 new COVID cases; state total now at 8,485

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 204, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 8,485.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Deschutes (2), Douglas (2), Jackson (3), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (5), Lake (2), Lane (6), Malheur (5), Marion (14), Multnomah (29), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (5), Wasco (6), Washington (27), and Yamhill (1).

Locally, Deschutes County reported two new cases bringing its total to 172;

Crook County remains at 10 cases and Jefferson County jumped three to 100.

More than 226,600 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease.

Note: Starting today and moving forward, epidemiologists are using a new method for reporting daily cases. The new method assigns a date to each case when the case is first known to the state or to local health department as confirmed or presumptive. This is a better representation of the number of cases reported on any given day.

Previously, the method was to subtract today’s case counts from the previous day’s count.

Today only, the daily numbers from the weekend press releases will not add-up. Weekend numbers were calculated using the previous method. Moving forward, every day will use the date each case is first known to the state or to local health departments.

OHA releases weekly testing summary

Today, OHA is releasing its Weekly Testing Summary, showing that 33,624 tests were reported through June 27. Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 4.3 percent of tests conducted, which is considerably lower than the national average of 9 percent.

The number of tests performed has been steadily increasing, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly over the past two weeks.

This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening. Recent large outbreaks around the state also have contributed to these increases.

OHA will continue to monitor these trends. Additionally, as of early June, Oregon has reached the threshold of testing 2 percent of the Oregon population each month, a national benchmark set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Weekly Testing Summary was delayed Friday due to a technical glitch. As a result, today’s Weekly Testing Summary covers an 8-day period. OHA will continue to publish the report weekly.