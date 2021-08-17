OHA reports 14 COVID deaths, 4,396 new cases Fri-Sun; hospitalizations keep climbing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 14 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,949 the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon’s 2,939th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,944th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 12 at St Charles in Bend. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon Health Authority reported 4,396 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 242,843.

The 4,396 cases reported today include new infections recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday through Sunday.

Friday: 2,027

Saturday: 1,533

Sunday: 846

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (54), Clackamas (296), Clatsop (73), Columbia (19), Coos (66), Crook (19), Curry (136), Deschutes (355), Douglas (350), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (542), Jefferson (30), Josephine (363), Klamath (15), Lane (567), Lincoln (35), Linn (178), Malheur (17), Marion (163), Morrow (13), Multnomah (504), Polk (46), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (109), Union (39), Wallowa (11), Wasco (22), Washington (166), Yamhill (103).

Deschutes County last week reported 792 new cases, the most in a single week since the pandemic began.

Central Oregon reported nearly 950 cases last week, by far a record.

FDA, CDC and Western States recommend additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup have all recommended an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine be administered to people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems.

“This official CDC recommendation — which follows FDA’s decision to amend the emergency use authorizations of the vaccines — is an important step in ensuring everyone, including those most vulnerable to COVID-19, can get as much protection as possible from COVID-19 vaccination,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH in an Aug. 13 media statement.

You can read more about the recommendation on the Oregon Vaccine News blog.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 3,013 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 472 were initial doses and 279 were second doses administered on Aug. 15. The remaining 2,194 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 15.

The seven-day running average is now 5,923 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,724,171 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,810,218 first and second doses of Moderna and 189,610 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,553,384 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,351,758 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had 46 COVID patients; seven are in the ICU and are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 752, which is nine more than yesterday. There are 206 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 11 more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.