OHA: 1,314 new COVID cases, 7 more deaths as hospitalizations increase

COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 912, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 1,314 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 75,431.

“COVID-19 is spreading faster in all parts of Oregon. It took six months before 25,000 Oregonians became sick with COVID-19 and two months more until we reached 50,000 total COVID-19 infections in Oregon,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Most recently, it took three weeks to go from 50,000 cases to 75,000 and this weekend we crossed 900 total deaths.”

“We can keep more people from getting sick and dying if we stay true to science-based mask-wearing and social distancing,” he said. “With the bright promise of vaccines coming on the horizon, we can’t give up.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (9), Clackamas (228), Clatsop (1), Columbia (14), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (54), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (54), Jefferson (9), Josephine (20), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (2), Marion (167), Morrow (1), Multnomah (320), Polk (26), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (40), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (202), Yamhill (27)

Deschutes County has reported 2,422 cases and 15 deaths.

The county reported 459 cases last week, up from 263 the week before.

Currently, there are 1,485 active cases in the county.

Crook County has reported 233 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 843 cases and 11 deaths.

According to the OHA, 95% of the total new and presumptive cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

St. Charles on Monday reported 21 current COVID patients, its highest number to date. Two patients are in the ICU.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 584, 45 more than yesterday.

There are 117 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 10 more than yesterday.

